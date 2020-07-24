GRAVENHURST, ON-The Beaver Creek Institution has confirmed that staff have found and seized a package containing contraband and items in the medium-security unit.

On July 12th, around 3:40 p.m., a series of items including a cellular device, a charging cable, memory cards and USB related items, an electronic scale, 50 cigarettes, 2 grams of shatter, 15 grams of tobacco, 149 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of heroin, and 15 grams of crystal meth.

The total cost equalled to about $57,000.

The institution is currently investigating, and Correctional Service of Canada is using a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions like ion scanners and drug-detector dogs.

The CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.