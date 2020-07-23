MUSKOKA, ON-The Children’s Foundation of Muskoka is launching a couple of events to raise money in an effort to support kids in need.

Executive Director of the foundation Dave Lyons told MyMuskokaNow that the pandemic has caused significant challenges for kids and their families, communities and charities who support them. In an effort to combat fundraising shortfalls and continue to support the kids who need us most, the foundation has organized to events this summer.

Up until July 31st, raffles tickets are going to be sold on the foundation’s website, and prizes will include a BBQ that will come with $250 worth in locally sourced, organic meat, a $250 gift certificate for Sandhill Nursery, as well as others. Tickets can be purchased on the foundation’s website.

The other event that will occur on August 29th and 30th will be Muskoka’s Incredible Race. Starting at 10:00 a.m., teams of up to four people, ages 12 and up, will be able to participate in challenges throughout downtown Huntsville. You can enter your team here, and prizes will be awarded to the top fundraisers.

For more information about the events occurring this summer, visit the foundation’s website here.