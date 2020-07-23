Ontario is reporting just over 100 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Thursday morning that the province added 103 new cases of the virus over the last day.

She says, locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases.

She says Ottawa is down to 14 cases with Windsor-Essex reporting 23. She says Ontario processed 26,001 COVID19 tests yesterday as the province continues to lead the country in daily testing.

With 151 more restocked, there are 48 fewer active cases in the province.