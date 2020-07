NOVAR, ON-A collision on Highway 11 has closed off one of the Northbound lanes.

The incident near Novar Road has been confirmed by the Almaguin Highlands OPP and police are still on the scene.

More information to come when it is available.

UPDATE:

This morning at 5:50 a.m., police investigated a single-vehicle collision involving a transport truck. No injuries have been reported and the lane has reopened.