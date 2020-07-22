With an upcoming blood clinic in Bracebridge all booked up, Canadian Blood Services is letting you know of other opportunities to donate blood in Muskoka.

According to Territory Manager Elaine St. Pierre, blood donor events have been very well attended in the District, and due to COVID-19, they need to put a cap on the number of appointments they can accept in order to help prevent the spread.

With upcoming clinics in Huntsville and Gravenhurst, St. Pierre says it’s vital that people remember to book an appointment if they are considering donating.

“Booking an appointment helps ensure that we do have that physical distancing. And it helps protect the safety of not only our donors but our staff as well as our volunteers. One of the big changes you’ll see is that you do need to wear a mask. If you don’t have one, we’re happy to provide you with a really cool red one, and you can look like the superhero you really are.”

Only those donors with appointments will be accepted into the site, and no additional family or friends may accompany the donor.

St. Pierre says these enhanced measures are in effect at all their clinics to ensure that safety is the number one priority.

She notes despite the fact that they are limiting appointments – the demand for donations has returned to pre-COVID-levels.

“Hospitals are back and open, they’re resuming all those procedures, elective surgeries and treatments that were held off because of COVID-19. And so, now with that getting back to business – the demand is getting back to pre-levels. So, we need to ensure that every single appointment is filled.”

St. Pierre also says it’s important to arrive at your appointment time and no sooner, as you will not be accepted at an earlier time.

Upon arrival, donors will receive a temperature check at the donor wellness checkpoint – which will replace the temperature check that is normally conducted during the screening process.

The Huntsville blood clinic takes place Monday, August 17, at Faith Baptist Church from 1 – 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Gravenhurst clinic takes place on August 31 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Gravenhurst YMCA.

Head here to book an appointment.