Ontario has added another 165 cases of COVID-19t, a slight decrease from yesterday but still higher than last week. Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that just over 50-percent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40. On Monday, Premier Doug Ford pleaded with young people to stop going to parties and asked people to go back to the golden rule of wearing a mask, and if you don’t have a mask stay two metres apart.

Today’s additional cases bring the province’s total to 38,107. Elliott says 28 of the provinces 34 health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 33 in Ottawa, 25 in Peel, and 39 in Windsor-Essex. Eighteen regions are reporting no new cases.

There have been 207 people recover in the last 24-hours and two people have died bringing the death toll from the virus to 2,755.

Ministry of Health data shows 22,974 tests have been done over the last day.

