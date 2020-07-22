BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Sportsplex has opened up its summer day camps with a slight adjustment in response to COVID-19.

The Funfest Day Camp is available for children between the ages of five and 12, and the Adventure Camps are available for children between the ages of seven and 10 and will run until September 4th.

Christine Cousins from the Bracebridge Sportsplex told MyMuskokaNow that with these new modified day camps, there would be a significant decrease in numbers for how many children will be able to attend, only allowing 40 per week.

Other measures that have been put in place, under the advice of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit include physical distancing, daily health assessments via screening, extensive cleaning measures, to transportation to outside locations, and modified programming.

Cousins also noted counsellors would be with their groups for entire weeks instead of switching midway, and staff will also be sanitizing surfaces constantly.

“The health and safety of the children and staff taking part in day camps with the Town of Bracebridge is our number one priority. We are adhering to the COVID-19 Summer Day Camp Guidelines provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “Although we are working within these guidelines, the emphasis of the camp will still be on fun.”

Currently, registration is being accepted for weekly camp, leaving parents unable to apply for daily registration.

Bracebridge maintains the right to cancel programs without notices based on new and revised directives and/pr guidelines coming from senior regulatory and health authorities.

For more info and to apply to the camp, visit the town’s website here.