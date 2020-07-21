HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville has confirmed a swimming advisory is in effect for Port Sydney.

While in effect, the health unit is advising swimmers that despite not closed, warning signs have been posted letting people know that bacteria levels indicate an increased risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorder. If you do choose to swim, however, avoid dunking your head or swallowing the water.

Under the advice from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the advisory was issued today, and the swimming lessons that were supposed to occur have been relocated to Hutcheson Beach.

For more information, visit the SMDHU website here.