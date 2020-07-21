MUSKOKA, ON-Hospice Muskoka is changing up its annual Butterfly Release event to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What was initially supposed to take place on July 12th, Hospice Muskoka said they would like to invite residents to take part in their Virtual Butterfly Release.

Set for September 13th, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., residents are invited to pick up and program and butterfly to release at home.

Locations in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Port Carling will be confirmed and announced on their website by mid-August.

When you do arrive to pick up your Butterfly, make sure to bring an insulated bag and cold pack to keep it cool until you get home.

Limited delivery is available for people who live in South or West Muskoka who cannot pick up their butterfly.

They can call 705-644-4397 before September 4th by 4:00 p.m.

At noon on the 13th, a link to the program of music, presentation of the names of those being remembered, and a tribute to all of the heroes that have stepped up during the pandemic will go live here.

The butterfly campaign is open from June 1st until August 8th, and Hospice Muskoka is recommending you donate early to avoid any rush.

For more information, visit the Hospice Muskoka site here.