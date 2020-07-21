MUSKOKA, ON-Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has announced the appointment of Janice Raine, who will be the new Chief Nursing Executive and Clinical Services.

With this new position, Raine will also have oversight of clinical services and nursing for the MAHC organization.

Raine initially joined the organization in 2018 as the Director of Clinical Services and Nursing, where she quickly established herself as a trusted and valued leader and integral part of MAHC’s achievements within nursing and clinical services.

Earlier this month, Raine also assumed her new role on the Senior Leadership Team following the retirement of Carol Anderson.

“I am delighted to welcome Jan to her new role and look forward to continued successes thanks to her extensive experience and knowledge,” said MAHC CEO Natalie Bubela.

Raine said she had the pleasure of working at MAHC for the past two and a half years and have been very impressed with the team-oriented approach and loyalty to the MAHC values.

“I realized early in my tenure that MAHC was an organization I wanted to be a part of for the long term. My experiences working with the fantastic staff made accepting the position of Chief Nursing Executive and Clinical Services an easy decision.”