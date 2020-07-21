HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville OPP is investigating the theft of a trailer and plows.

On July 18th, at some point in the evening, suspects attended a business on Bickley Country Drive in Huntsville and stole a black, dual axel, 16-foot Gator Made trailer that was valued at around $4,500.

That same day at 8:30 p.m., the suspects attended a business on Howland Drive where they entered a business and loaded the trailer that was earlier stolen with a $12,000 stainless steel Boss V-DTX v plow, a $4,000 set of stainless steel plow wings, two sets of hydraulics for boss plows, valued at $8,000, and a $10,000 Boss sander.

The OPP will continue to investigate any suspicious activity in the town, and anyone with information about this is to call the police at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.