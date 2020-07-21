MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-Bracebridge OPP has laid charges after responding to an assault in the Muskoka Lakes Township.

On July 19th, around 3:15 a.m., police responded to several 911 calls regarding a man who was beating another at the Torrance Barrens.

When the officers arrived, they found the assault was still ongoing and immediately took the accused into custody.

A second victim who became injured when he was trying to help, was also identified.

Both victims were brought to the hospital for serious injuries and were later released.

Police charged the 30-year-old from Whitby with assault and failing to comply with probation and he is set to appear in court on September 29th.