HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville OPP is currently investigating a robbery after arresting two suspects.

On July 13th, around 7:00 a.m., a robbery occurred at a residence on North Mary Lake Road in Huntsville.

According to the OPP, two suspects broke into the victim’s home and a physical altercation ensued.

The fight ended with the two suspects fleeing the scene and none of the people involved needed medical treatment.

After which, the OPP Canine Unit was deployed to assist the Emergency Response Team in the search for the two suspects.

Despite an initial extensive canine track, the two were not found.

Later on July 14th, police arrested two Huntsville men, a 29-year-old and a 28-year-old who were both given a bail hearing on the 15th and remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have further info is to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.