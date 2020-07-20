A traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Waterloo man by Huntsville OPP.

On Monday, around 3:16 a.m., members from the Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop of a car driving on Howland Drive.

Police noticed an odour of alcohol and determined that the driver had been drinking.

As a result, police arrested and charged a 28-year-old Waterloo man with operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The man has since been released and will be before a judge in Huntsville on September 16.

He also had his license suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

Huntsville OPP is reminding motorists that no amount of drugs or alcohol in your system is safe while operating a vehicle.