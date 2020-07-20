ALMAGUIN HIGHLANDS, ON-A Strong Township man has received charges by the Almaguin Highlands OPP after a traffic stop.

On July 13th, around 1:30 p.m., police were patrolling Machar Township when they noticed a vehicle missing its license plates. The attending officer conducted a traffic stop on Park Road South and spoke with the driver.

As a result of an investigation, the 31-year-old was charged with failing to comply with a probation order, possession of meth, failing to notify a change of name, driving a vehicle with no plates, driving with no valid permit, driving with cannabis readily available, and driving with no insurance.

The accused was released from custody and is set to appear in court on September 24th.