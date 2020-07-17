MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-Following its reopening framework, the Township of Muskoka Lakes has decided to reopen it outdoor recreational amenities.

Effective immediately, the Township will be reopening the remaining permitted outdoor amenities like playgrounds, play structures and equipment.

All other amenities like beaches, picnic areas, shelters, courts, fields, skateboard parks, diamonds, beaches, docks, trails, playgrounds, municipal boat launches, and public washrooms are also open to the public. Be advised, however, that these are not being sanitized.

During this time, the public is still asked to follow provincial guidelines and maintain physical distancing and continue regular sanitization.

The Township will continue to work closely with the local health unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation and respond accordingly.

For more information, visit the health units site here.