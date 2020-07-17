Following guidance from the Government of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Bracebridge continues to re-open recreational facilities and programs using a gradual and phased approach.

Bracebridge town staff have been monitoring and continue to monitor the changes in Provincial orders and regulations related to the re-opening of recreation facilities and programs.

The Town notes advice and guidance are being provided by the Ontario Minister of Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the Lifesaving Society, the Red Cross and various other organizations and associations.

Guidelines have been developed, and associated policies and procedures are being put in place to ensure the Town has the proper health and safety measures in place prior to opening and offering programs or facilities.

These measures include, however, are not limited to: physical distancing; pre-screening of program participants; hand washing and hand sanitizing; disinfecting of program equipment; wearing of non-medical masks when physical distancing cannot occur; reduced capacity for programs and facility rentals; and enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols.

Information on the current status of Parks, Beaches and Trails can be found here.

The Town of Bracebridge is currently accepting registrations and bookings for:

modified summer day camps;

outdoor adult recreation programs including Tabata fitness, pilates, forever fit, yoga, power yoga, active stretch, boxing conditioning; tai chi and boot camp;

lane swims, public swims and aqua fitness;

Kerr Park Chalet, the Annie Williams Memorial Park Amphitheatre, the Memorial Park Band Shell and other park picnic shelters and pavilions.

For further information, head to the Town’s website.

While online registration is preferred, registrations will also be accepted over the phone by calling (705)-645-3037.