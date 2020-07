Photo provided by the Town of Gravenhurst.

GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst has confirmed that effective immediately, Industrial Drive, from Progress Road to Bethune Drive, will be closed.

This closure is due to a large sinkhole that was caused by a culvert failure, and staff are on the scene conducting inspections and evaluating the repairs.

Once repairs have begun, emergency services will not be able to access the road.

More updates to come when they are available.