MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-The Windermere Beach and docks have reopened after its short closure.

The Township of Muskoka Lakes confirmed that they received the receipt of satisfactory test results from water samples that were taken earlier in the week after a small fuel spill from a sunken vessel on July 12th.

The Canadian Coast Guard, Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit have been notified of the test results as well.

“We are glad to have the beach and dock reopened to the public ahead of the weekend,” said Mayor Phil Harding. “It was not something we wanted to have closed for long, especially during these busy and hot summer months.”

Residents and visitors in the area are reminded that private water supplies should not be used if a sheen or fuel smell is present in surface water nearby and that an alternate water source should be used.