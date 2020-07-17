Huntsville is providing a COVID-19 update in light of the province’s Stage Three reopening plan.

Following the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s entry into stage three, starting today, the town is lifting restrictions on several outdoor amenities.

The soccer fields at Conroy Park are now open however, physical distancing must be maintained – except if a team sport is being played or as needed for personal training.

Additionally, all town outdoor playgrounds, play structures and equipment are also being reopened.

Residents are reminded to wash or sanitize their hands frequently before and after the use of these structures – as they will not be sanitized.

You’re also asked to maintain a two-metre physical distance from those not in your household.

If a play area is busy, you’re encouraged to seek another structure or return at a later time.

Meanwhile, sports fields at McCulley Robertson Recreation Park remain closed due to maintenance and construction.

You’re asked to continue obeying all posted signage.

Canada Summit Centre and Active Living Centre are also still closed until further notice.

More information and updates can be found on the town of Huntsville’s website.