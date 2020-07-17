Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has recognized four recipients through its 13th annual Board Award of Excellence.

The winners were presented during a virtual Celebration of Excellence in Late June, and the award is presented to recipients who exemplify MAHC’s values.

These include accountability, respect, optimism, leadership and engagement.

It also recognizes those who made significant achievements in patient- and family-centred care, outstanding management of people, financial or material resources, successfully completed a major project or special assignment beyond what is normally expected and demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to safety.

The four winners are Chief of Internal Medicine, Dr. Khaled Salem, Registered Nurse with the Intensive Care Unit, Ruth Shaw, Accounting Clerk, Sandy Harris and Manager of Laboratory Services, Infection Prevention and Control Lead, Ellen Stilwell

“The Board is delighted each year to honour and recognize the outstanding performance and achievements of staff and physicians by bestowing the Board Award of Excellence to four deserving individuals,” says Board Chair Cameron Renwick.

The board also recognizes the 12 other nominees who were up for the award.

The Celebration of Excellence video features a message from the CEO, a photo tribute to our community and Team MAHC, greetings from the incoming Board Chair, and the announcement of the Board Award of Excellence winners.

The video can be viewed here: