Ontario is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Friday morning that locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.

She says the province processed over 31,000 tests on Thursday.

As most of Ontario enters Stage 3 today, Elliott is asking Ontarians to please continue to practice physical distancing and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge.