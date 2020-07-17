MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-As a way to assist residents who are struggling during the ongoing pandemic, the Township of Muskoka Lakes has opened a new Community Relief Fund program.

During a meeting on July 15th, it was decided the intent of this was to provide direct financial support to non-profit, community-based organizations that provide direct programs, services, events or activities that support community needs as a result of the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund Program is another way for the Township to support organizations that provide services that respond to community needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Phil Harding. “It is important that we continue to support our residents during these difficult times.”

For more information about the program guidelines and to apply, visit the township’s website here, and applications can be submitted up until 4:00 p.m. on August 21st.