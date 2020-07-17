BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed that Clearbrook Trail is going to close temporarily.

Set for July 20th, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., the road past 73 Clearbrook Trail will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while crews install a watermain.

Access to the road will only be given to local traffic, and emergency services will be detoured through the north side of 73 Clearbrook Trail via the detour that will be set up.

While this is occurring, the Bracebridge bus transit stop number 400, which stops at Clearbrook Trail, will also be adjusted. The normal 400 stop at Clearbrook has been cancelled, but residents can take the 410 at Manitoba Street, the 390 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex or the 380 at Castle Peak Retirement Residence as an alternative.

