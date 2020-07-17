MUSKOKA, ON-Hydro One has confirmed that there are a couple of small pocket outages across Muskoka this morning, leaving 289 customers without power.

Crews have been dispatched to the locations affected, including Morrison Lake, Bona Vista and Britannia Road.

The 147 affected customers in Morrison Lake are expected to have their power restored by 12:15 p.m., Bona Vista customers will have their power back by 11:00 a.m., and the 78 customers on Britannia Road will have their power returned by 10:00 a.m.

