The Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club has received a big boost from the Federal government.

The Club just completed a $25,000 project to improve their facility and construct 12 new shade structures around the Club’s perimeter – improving the safety, participation and enjoyment of the sport, which is quite popular given the District’s senior population.

Because most members are seniors, Club President Sally Mills tells MyMuskokaNow it was important that they adapted the facility to ensure the wellbeing of its members.

“Seniors seem to be particularly vulnerable to the sun, and the heat and several people had asked if we could get more shade around here – sometime people can’t bowl in the heat or hot sun. So, I put the request in for the grant, and we were delighted to get it.”

Funding for this project was made possible by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors program.

The Club celebrated the new addition on July 9th, inviting MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Scott Aitchison to come and see the facility’s new look.

“This is a wonderful setting, and an enjoyable sport,” Aitchison said in a press release. “I am pleased that a grant from New Horizons for Seniors can help seniors in our community.”

Mills notes that members are thrilled with the new structures – which not only provide shade for players but also seating for spectators.

She adds this makes this a lot easier for members and guests.

“There’s more practicality. Our original request was just for some shade structure to put a bit of shade over our existing benches, but the contractor was able to add a bench underneath the shade structure. So, it’s really comfortable for us – and it looks great.”

Due to COVID-19, access to the Club and the sport has been somewhat limited.

Because of the higher percentage of seniors, the Club has been particularly careful about health and safety protocols.

“There have been a lot less social gatherings, of course. And the very few we have managed to have includes very small groups, and we are all very carefully physically distanced. It’s really been great for the group that we have had these shade structures put in, and it’s sort of uplifting.”

Mills adds the club is grateful for the opportunity to provide a safer and more enjoyable environment for lawn bowling participants in the community.

She also credits Ryan Cool Construction of Bracebridge for their design and workmanship on the new structures.