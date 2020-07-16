The start of the fall colours is shown in Huntsville on September 24th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff

MUSKOKA, ON-Explorers’ Edge is taking steps to help boost local tourism by giving both permanent and seasonal residents the chance to explore what Muskoka has to offer.

Residents and visitors are being offered $50 in cash vouchers to spend on various accommodations, attractions, restaurants, shops and events throughout Algonquin Park, Almaguin Highlands, Port-Loring Restoule, Muskoka, Parry Sound, and South Algonquin from July 16th until October 12th.

Titled the Cottage Country Spirit campaign, Explorers’ Edge Executive Director James Murphy said they hope to bring some unity to an area where challenges during the COVID-19 crisis sometimes arose between traditional neighbours over best practices for physical distancing.

“One thing we know is that, now that we have entered Phase 3 of the provincial re-opening strategy, we need both our permanent and seasonal residents to support the local tourism industry, which has been devastated by the impact of COVID-19 closures over the last few months,” said Murphy. “We want folks to show their ‘cottage country spirit’ and support small tourism businesses in this region and their staff on the long road to recovery.”

More than 150 tourism businesses are taking part in this promotion, and 3,000 packages are available to residents. There is no catch involved, assured Murphy, all that is required, is to be a resident of one of the municipalities considered to be in the Explorers’ Edge region, and only one package per household will be offered.

Murphy said that Muskoka and cottage country rely on tourism as an economic driver more than any other region in the province.

“The negative effects of the pandemic can’t be understated for small businesses and their staff,” Murphy added. “We hope this local travel package will induce goodwill in all our neighbours, and encourage registrants to get out and discover great adventures in their own back yard.”

For more information on the travel package, visit Explorers’ Edge website here.