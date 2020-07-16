HUNTSVILLE, ON-The District of Muskoka has released the next phase of the King William Street Construction project and its impact on local traffic.

Between today and tomorrow, traffic will be unable to pass through Scott and Cliff on King William Street until Friday evening, but crews will establish a daytime detour route for the overnight period.

From now until next week:

King William will be closed to through traffic from Cliff Ave to the McDonalds drive-thru exit. Access will remain available to driveways.

Local traffic only will be available on King William between Scott Street and MacDonalds.

Westbound will be detoured on Scott Street, Meadow Park, Cliff Ave, and back onto King William.

Flaggers will be set up to assist with large vehicles to navigate the corners at Scott/Meadow Park Drive and Cliff/Meadow Park Drive.

Eastbound traffic will continue to use the provided detour via Hanes Street, Morris Ave, Cliff Ave, Meadow Park Drive, Scott Street, and back onto King William Street.

The intersection of Chaffey St, Fairy, and King William St will be reopened to traffic.

Cann Street will be opened to westbound traffic.

During the overnight period from Between 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.:

Westbound traffic will be redirected through the construction zone on King William Street between Scott Street and Cliff Ave.

During the overnight period from Between 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.:

For more information about the project, visit the Engage Muskoka site here.