Ontario is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

It comes a day after the province hit a 16-week low for cases on Wednesday.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted that locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases.

She says the province processed 26,492 tests yesterday.

With 141 more resolved, there are 30 fewer active cases in Ontario.