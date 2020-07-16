BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge OPP have laid impaired driving charges after receiving a report from the public.

On July 15th, around 5:30 p.m., officers received word from a motorist who was expressing concern about a vehicle that was travelling north on Highway 11 from Orillia into Muskoka in an unsafe manner.

Officers found the vehicle after it exited Cedar Lane in Bracebridge.

Officers then arrested and charged the 35-year-old driver from Kitchener with impaired driving and having a high blood alcohol level.

After she had her license suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded, she has been given a court date for September 22nd.