GRAVENHURST, ON-Assault charges have been laid against a Gravenhurst man by the Bracebridge OPP.

On July 15th, around 9:15 a.m., officers were called out to attend the Fabricare Cleaning Centre in Gravenhurst after an employee was assaulted by a man who entered the business.

The employee noted that the man was not a patron and asked him to leave, the man then took a bottle of sanitizer and threw it outside, causing the employee having to go pick it up. During the interaction, the man was alleged to have assaulted the employee.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested and charged the 30-year-old with assault and theft under $5,000.

He is set to appear in court on September 22nd.