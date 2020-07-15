Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it can’t be business as usual at long-term care homes in our province.

During his daily media conference, Ford announced details of the new $1.75-billion funding model to bring more long-term care beds in Ontario.

Ford says his government “inherited a broken system” and the last few months with COVID-19 have made that crystal clear.

He says the government hopes to build 30-thousand new long-term care beds in the next decade and he says air conditioning will be mandatory for new and renovated units.

Ford says he expects thousands of new and updated beds will be in use by 2022.

As for current protocol at long-term care homes, up two people are now able to visit seniors in the homes for an outdoor visit, the two people won’t require COVID-19 tests but they will still be screened.

As of July 22nd, indoor visits will start again for visitors and essential caregivers with up two visitors at a time who will have to have tested negative for COVID-19.

The visits will be scheduled and those coming to the home must wear a surgical mask.