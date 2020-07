Ontario is reporting just over 100 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Wednesday morning that the province is reporting 102 new cases of the virus.

It’s the lowest number of new daily cases reported since March 25th.

Locally, Elliott says 31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases.

With 135 more resolved, there are 33 fewer active cases in Ontario.