MUSKOKA, ON-The District Chair of Muskoka believes we should move cautiously into the next phase of reopening.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, District Chair John Klinck said with the announcement of the third phase set to come into effect Friday, the District is relying heavily on the Province and its health professionals on matters like these.

Noting the case trends, Klinck said that “we have been exceptionally blessed” since the pandemic started as the number of cases in the region have been low.

Despite some restrictions being lifted as parts of the Province move into phase three, Klinck said it is still important that everyone follow prevention measures and the recommendations of the health unit.

When asked if the District has had talks about any plans or potential bylaws that could come into effect once phase three begins, Klinck said the council has not.

However, if Ontario initiates any plans that could affect the region, they will come together to discuss anything they use for the District.

Noting how phase three could potentially bring more tourism to the area and if he was concerned, Klinck said they would still like to welcome visitors to the region if they are healthy but encourages them to follow COVID-19 prevention measures.

“We have always been a community that welcomes visitors, and I know that our businesses count on that visitation, so we are going to be watching that situation very closely.”

Klinck is thanking the community for helping produce low COVID-19 numbers and says everyone has been doing a wonderful job in helping fight the pandemic.