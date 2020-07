BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge is advising residents that part of Anglo Street is going to close for watermain installation temporarily.

Set to occur tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., the road will be closed off at 200 Anglo Street, and no pedestrian or vehicular traffic will be able to access the road.

Emergency services will be able to access the street from Shaw Street during this time, however.

To stay up to date on road closures, visit the Town of Bracebridge site here.