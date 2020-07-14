Image of the advisory courtesy of the Town of Gravenhurst.

GRAVENHURST, ON-Water samples collected by the health unit has prompted swim advisory signs to be posted at Muskoka Bay Park Beach.

On July 13th, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit collected water samples and has recommended that the beach be posted with signs warning about swimming, but the beach will remain open to the public, however.

The swimming advisory is letting residents know that the most recent water samples show bacteria in numbers that could increase your risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections or stomach illness.

If you do decide to go swimming, avoid submerging your head or swallowing the water and if you have questions, visit the Town website her beach protocols here.