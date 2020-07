DORSET, ON-A single-vehicle collision in Dorset has left four people injured on Muskoka Road 117.

Muskoka Paramedics confirmed with MyMuskokaNow that the incident between Long Line Lake Road and the Lake of Bays Marine Road at 12:50 p.m. today, they received word of a car that had more than four people in it, had driven off the road.

Huntsville OPP is still on the scene along with other emergency services.

More information to come when it is available.