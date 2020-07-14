HUNTSVILLE, ON-In order to support local businesses, the Town of Huntsville has a Google powered program to enhance online presence.

Having now joined the ShopHERE program, the Town’s goal is to assist local businesses to either create or enhance their online presence. This program allows businesses and artists the opportunity to sell online, providing them with a new revenue stream during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, Google Canada announced a $1 million investment to enable Digital Main Street to expand the program to municipalities across the country and since the opportunities afforded by the digital economy are often limited to people’s skillsets, Google’s investment will also help more small businesses and artists receive digital skills training needed to participate in the digital economy.

“Some local businesses do not have an online store or e-commerce as part of their strategic plan. Many rely on in-store sales. By joining the ShopHERE program, the Town of Huntsville is providing another avenue for our local businesses to maintain revenue streams during these difficult economic circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage our businesses to take advantage of this opportunity and sign up for the program,” said Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano.

Digital Main Street (DMS) is a program that was created by the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas and helps businesses achieve digital transformation. Members of the Downtown Huntsville BIA have had access to the Muskoka-wide Digital Main Street squad that was offered through the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association. This local version has assisted several downtown businesses throughout Muskoka with an assessment of their online presence and has offered suggestions for improvement.

If you are interested in checking out this free service, head to the Digital Main Street site here.