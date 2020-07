MUSKOKA, ON-The Fire Danger Rating in Muskoka has now been set to moderate.

Huntsville Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja confirmed that during this time, small fires are permitted in most areas of Muskoka, and no daytime burning is allowed.

If you start a fire, you must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises, and you must be with your blaze at all times.

If you are unsure or have questions, visit your municipality’s website.