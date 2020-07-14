GRAVENHURST, ON-The Bracebridge OPP is investigating a motorcycle collision that resulted in minor injuries.

On July 13th, just before midnight, a motorcycle had reportedly struck a tree on Canning Road in Gravenhurst, and a nearby resident called emergency services for the injured rider.

The 35-year-old Orillia man was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was later airlifted to a Toronto hospital with what was determined to be only minor injuries.

Canning Road was subsequently closed off while the OPP technical traffic Investigation Unit attended to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with info is to call the Bracebridge OPP 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.