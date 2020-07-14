MUSKOKA, ON-Impaired driving charges have been laid by the Bracebridge OPP after the public helps assist the police.

Yesterday, around 4:00 p.m., officers began receiving reports of a vehicle travelling Southbound on Highway 11 from Huntsville and was being driven in an unsafe manner as well as weaving across the lanes of traffic.

A concerned motorist nearby kept the vehicle in sight after it entered a parking lot south of Gravenhurst and provided that info to the police who were then able to interact with the driver.

After conducting an investigation, the 22-year-old from Oro-Medonte was arrested and charged with possessing cocaine.

Her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded. She is set to appear in court on September 15th.

The police want to thank the public that takes time to become engaged and assist in keeping Muskoka roads safe. If you have concerns while on the road, call either 911 or 1-888-310-1122 from your hands-free device.