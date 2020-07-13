A fuel spill at Lake Rosseau is being reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The SMDHU is advising the public of the spill, which stemmed from a boat at the Windermere Marina.

According to the health unit, the area affected is in the vicinity of the Marina and Windermere Beach.

As a result, the beach has been closed for swimming.

Private drinking water supplies may be impacted if they are drawn from the Windermere Park area of Lake Rosseau and private wells under the direct influence of surface water in the area may also be impacted.

As a precaution, SMDHU says people should not swim in this area.

They’re also recommending that cottagers and residents in the area do not use their private water supplies if a sheen or fuel smell is present in surface water nearby and that alternative water be used.

Drinking water samples can be submitted to a licensed laboratory for testing if you have a private water supply you fear may have been impacted.

The Canadian Coast Guard is monitoring the on-going cleanup and we will have more information when it is available

