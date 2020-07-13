The town of Huntsville is encouraging local providers of sport, recreation and leisure programs geared towards seniors to apply for the Legacy Fund.

The 2019 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Committee has been working closely with the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, as well as the Ontario Senior Games Association to deliver the Winter Games.

The successful management of the organizing committee, the GOC Chair and the General Manager created a legacy fund of $82,076.

The town says the main objective for the Games Legacy Fund Working Group is to see half the Legacy Funds are awarded to providers of sports, recreation and leisure activity programs for those 55 years and older.

The remaining half of the funds would go to the town’s Community Services Department’s Senior’s Recreation Division to enhance existing and provide new programming initiatives.

In developing the plan, the Games Legacy Fund Working Group is following and fostering the goals of the games – which include:

Continuing the development and expansion of Senior-focused activities in the Huntsville area.

Ensure that a cross-representation of sports and activities benefit from the Legacy.

Increasing contribution and enhanced participation by those 55+ throughout the community

Local sport, recreation and senior program providers are encouraged to apply if their objectives meet the aforementioned goals.

The town says the Legacy will be funded from the 2019 Ontario Winter Games surplus and it will be administered by the 2019 Ontario 55+ Winter Games Legacy Fund Working Group.

The Legacy Committee will be responsible for the selection of successful applicants to the Fund.

You have until August 3, at 4:30 p.m. to apply, and you can do so by heading here.