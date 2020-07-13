MUSKOKA, ON-Hydro One is letting residents know it will be undergoing a scheduled outage later this month.

Set for July 30th between 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., 3063 customers in the Townships of Bethune, McMurrich, Proudfoot, Perry, Kearney, Armour, Monteith and Ryerson will be without power while crews install new hydro equipment.

Hydro One has confirmed they have already notified the affected residents of the outage.

People are reminded to stay clear of any downed power lines or equipment and never assume they are safe to approach.

For more information and up to date power interruptions, visit the Hydro One site here.