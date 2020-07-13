The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is letting you know about the do’s and don’t’s of wearing a face-covering in all indoor public spaces.

Starting today, the mandatory face-covering rule comes into effect – meaning when you enter an indoor public space such as a grocery store, community centre, shopping mall, hair salon, library, place of worship or while using public transit – you will be required to wear a face covering.

A face covering means a medical or non-medical mask or other face-covering such as a bandana or scarf that covers the mouth and nose.

The health unit notes that kids under 2 or those under 5 who can’t be persuaded, are not required to wear a face covering.

In addition, if there is a health or ability, or cultural or religious reason that would prevent them from wearing one – you do not need to.

No proof of exemption is required.

Additional measures include maintaining physical distance of two metres, stay home if you’re ill and get tested for COVID-19 and wash your hands frequently, with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

For more on what you need to know about wearing a face-covering in indoor public spaces – head here.

Below is a video on how to properly wear a non-medical mask: