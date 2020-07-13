GRAVENHURST, ON-The Bracebridge OPP has laid several drug charges after stopping a car for traffic violations.
This morning around 2:20 a.m., officers stopped a driver who was determined to possess only a G1 licence and failed to fulfill the obligations of a G1 driver.
As a result of an investigation, police charged the 32-year-old woman from Gravenhurst with trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, along with eight Highway traffic offences.
Along with the accused, there were two female passengers, also from Gravenhurst, who were detained for a time but ultimately released.
She is set to appear in court on October 6th.