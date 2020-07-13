GRAVENHURST, ON-The Bracebridge OPP has laid several drug charges after stopping a car for traffic violations.

This morning around 2:20 a.m., officers stopped a driver who was determined to possess only a G1 licence and failed to fulfill the obligations of a G1 driver.

As a result of an investigation, police charged the 32-year-old woman from Gravenhurst with trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, along with eight Highway traffic offences.