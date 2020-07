BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed Clearbrook trail is going to temporarily close for a watermain installation.

Set to close at 73 Clearbrook Trail on July 15th and the 16th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the road will be closed off to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic, but access will be given to local.

To stay updated on road closures, visit the Town of Bracebridge site here.