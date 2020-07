(Screenshot of Hydro One outage map)

A pair of power outages in Dorset has left 2,746 Hydro One customers without power.

Hydro One is confirming the outage, and crews are now on scene assessing the situation.

At this time, the cause is under investigation.

According to Hydro One, the estimated restoration is set for 6:15 p.m.

