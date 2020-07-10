Conditions are favourable for a thunderstorm. (photo via Pexels.com)

MUSKOKA, ON-Environment Canada has placed cottage country under a severe thunderstorm watch.

The areas under the watch include Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, Parry Sound, Rosseau, and Killbear Park.

Environment Canada confirmed that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are forecasted to develop this afternoon and into the evening.

The Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management recommends residents take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

To stay up to date, visit the Environment Canada website here.