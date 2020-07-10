MUSKOKA, ON-Effective this week, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has decided to ramp up its elective diagnostic imaging by cancelling walk-in x-rays and now requiring an appointment.

This move to ensure the safety of the people who visit Muskoka hospitals during the pandemic has allowed the Diagnostic Imaging Department to being rescheduling elective x-rays, ultrasounds, mammograms, CT scans, bone density, and nuclear medicine procedures.

“We recognize that service reductions have been difficult and frustrating for patients whose care has been delayed,” said MAHC CEO Natalie Bubela. “We thank everyone for their patience, understanding and co-operation as we work through the imaging request backlog.”

On top of this, new precautions are being implemented to keep everyone safe while co-existing with the current pandemic. The precautions include having imaging patients arrive no more than 15 minutes in advance of their appointment. Patients will be screened over the phone the day before their appointment, as well as when they arrive at the facility.

This new change to service that is now in effect at both the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospitals is also active at the Almaguin Highlands Health Centre in Burk’s Falls.

During this time, support people and visitors will continue to be restricted unless deemed an approved exception.

“MAHC’s ‘new normal’ and ensuring safe, high-quality service during an active pandemic has required many changes to practices and to our facilities to meet public health measures like physical distancing,” said Bubela.

“Patients will have a different experience than they might anticipate, and we appreciate their understanding.”

For more information about this new procedure, visit the MAHC website here.